Baddi/Solan: ICFAI University, Himachal Pradesh, hosted its 4th Convocation on campus, where it conferred degrees on 355 students who graduated in 2026.

Silver and gold medals were awarded to 32 meritorious students in recognition of their outstanding academic performance during the academic year 2025-26.

The graduating students received degrees across a wide range of programmes, including M.Sc. Chemistry, B.Sc. (Non-Medical), B.Sc. (Medical), B.Sc. (IT), BCA, B.Tech. CSE, MBA, MCA, M.Com., BBA, B.Com., LL.M., BA LLB, BBA LLB, BA Humanities, LL.B. and B.Pharm.

Governor Kavinder Gupta congratulated the graduating students on their achievements and extended his best wishes for their professional journey ahead. The Governor said rapid advances in Artificial Intelligence, digital technology and scientific innovation were transforming the world. While technological skills were essential, critical thinking, creativity, empathy, sensitivity and ethical values would remain equally important. He urged the graduating students to use their knowledge and talent not only for personal success but also for the welfare of society and the progress of the nation. He expressed confidence that ICFAI University would continue to contribute to the national vision of a knowledge-driven and developed India.

Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Chancellor, ICFAI University, Himachal Pradesh, also extended his greetings to the graduating students and urged them to uphold the values of integrity, excellence and lifelong learning. He called upon them to make meaningful contributions to society and to their respective professions.

Prof. Keshav Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the university, emphasised the university’s commitment to nurturing students not only into competent professionals but also into responsible and compassionate human beings who contribute to the betterment of society.

The graduating students expressed enthusiasm and pride as they received their degrees, marking an important milestone in their academic journey.