Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCW) has decided to accelerate the digital transformation of welfare services for registered construction workers across the state, with the proposed Digital Labour Chowk Mobile Application emerging as a key initiative.

Chairman of the HPBOCW, Nardev Singh Kanwar, chaired the 55th meeting of the Board of Directors here today and reviewed welfare initiatives and measures being undertaken for the benefit of registered construction workers.

The Board accorded ex-post facto approval for the development of the Digital Labour Chowk Mobile Application, aimed at providing registered workers with easier digital access to welfare services and information. Approval was also granted for procurement of software for the maintenance and management of digital data of registered workers.

Kanwar said that ₹20.61 crore had been disbursed to 4,967 registered workers under various welfare schemes on August 15, 2026, marking a significant step towards ensuring that benefits reach eligible workers on time.

The Chairman said that improving digital access, transparency and monitoring of welfare schemes would remain among the Board’s top priorities. He directed officials to expedite the development of the Digital Labour Chowk Application, Cess Portal and Digital Labour Chowk-cum-Facilitator Centres in accordance with the mandate of the Government of India.

The proposed digital infrastructure is expected to streamline the management of worker data, improve access to welfare schemes and strengthen monitoring of benefits provided to registered construction workers.

The meeting also considered introducing foreign-language skills training courses for registered workers, including Japanese, Arabic, English and German. The courses are proposed to be implemented under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme or relevant provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020, to enhance workers’ skills and employment opportunities.

To ensure that workers are better informed about the welfare schemes available to them, the Board sanctioned ₹1 crore under the Publicity and Advertisement head for durable wall paintings on government buildings.

The initiative will be implemented in accordance with the Government of India Model Welfare Scheme guidelines and is aimed at taking information about welfare schemes closer to workers, particularly in areas where access to digital platforms may be limited.

Approval was also given for installation of outdoor LED displays around Gandhi Chowk, Hamirpur, and at other district and zonal headquarters. These displays will be used to disseminate information about various welfare schemes and benefits being implemented by the Board.

Kanwar emphasised the need for expeditious processing of pending claims and directed officials to ensure that eligible workers receive benefits without unnecessary delays.

He stressed that welfare measures must translate into timely and effective services on the ground, particularly for construction workers who depend on the Board’s schemes for financial assistance and other forms of support.