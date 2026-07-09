Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 734 Police Constable posts in the state. The recruitment drive includes 491 posts for Male Constables and 243 posts for Female Constables. The Commission has issued a detailed notification and urged eligible candidates to submit their applications within the prescribed timeline while carefully following all instructions.

The online application process will commence at 12:01 AM on July 10 and will remain open until 11:59 PM on August 6. Applications will be accepted only through the official HPPSC website. The Commission has clarified that the application link will automatically become inactive after the deadline, and applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered.

Candidates Advised to Fill Application Forms Carefully

The Commission has advised candidates to exercise utmost care while filling out the online application form, as no changes or corrections will be permitted after the final submission of the application.

Candidates applying through Cyber Cafés or Lok Mitra Kendras have also been advised to personally verify all details entered in their application before submitting it to avoid any errors.

Category-wise Vacancies

The recruitment is open to eligible candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Home Guards, Wards of Freedom Fighters (WFF), and Dependents of Ex-Servicemen, as applicable under the reservation policy.

Of the 491 Male Constable vacancies, 140 posts are for the Unreserved category, while the remaining posts have been distributed among SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Home Guards, BPL candidates, and Wards of Freedom Fighters.

The 243 Female Constable vacancies have similarly been allocated across UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Home Guards, Wards of Freedom Fighters, BPL candidates, and Dependents of Ex-Servicemen.

Apply Only Through Official Website

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official HPPSC recruitment portal from July 10 to August 6. The Commission has advised applicants to complete the process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The recruitment drive is expected to provide significant employment opportunities to aspiring youth while strengthening the manpower of the Himachal Pradesh Police. Candidates are encouraged to read the official notification carefully to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and comply with all application guidelines before submitting their forms.