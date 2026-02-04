Himachal Pradesh has received a major push to railway infrastructure with an allocation of ₹2,911 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27, former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Thakur said the allocation reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and generating employment in the hill state. He said the funds have been sanctioned for the expansion, modernization, safety works and electrification of the rail network in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur said the Modi government has consistently prioritised railway development in Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh despite difficult terrain. He said the improved rail infrastructure would enhance connectivity and provide a better and safer travel experience for passengers.

Highlighting the scale of ongoing works, the Hamirpur MP said railway projects worth ₹17,711 crore are currently underway in the state. He said these projects would significantly improve the reach and capacity of the rail network once completed.

He said the budget also includes a provision of ₹46 crore for the redevelopment of four railway stations in Himachal Pradesh under the Amrit Station Scheme. In addition, Thakur said around 16 kilometres of new railway lines have been constructed in the state since 2014, along with 26 flyovers and underpasses.

Thakur further said the Modi government has achieved 100 per cent electrification of the railway network in Himachal Pradesh, calling it a major step towards cleaner and more efficient rail operations.

He said the rail budget allocation under the present government is significantly higher than in the past, adding that the Centre remains committed to long-term infrastructure development and improved public transport facilities in Himachal Pradesh.