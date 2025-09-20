In a move to strengthen road safety and tackle the growing problem of traffic congestion, particularly in urban centers like Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh Police has launched a new Traffic Volunteer Scheme. The initiative aims to involve ordinary citizens in traffic management and reduce the burden on police personnel during peak hours, fairs, and festivals.

Traffic congestion has become a persistent issue in Shimla, where narrow roads, increasing vehicle numbers, and limited parking facilities often lead to long jams, especially during tourist seasons and office hours. Officials said that active participation of citizens under this scheme could ease congestion at key choke points, improve traffic flow, and enhance pedestrian safety.

Under the scheme, volunteers will assist the police in regulating traffic, protecting school children, and spreading awareness about road safety. They will also be deployed during major events and gatherings when the pressure on traffic management is particularly high.

To be eligible, volunteers must be at least 16 years old, physically fit, mentally sound, and permanent residents of the local police station area. They must also have a clean criminal record. Volunteers will serve for a maximum of four hours daily—two hours in the morning and two in the evening.

For their contribution, they will receive an honorarium of ₹40 per hour, capped at ₹4,000 per month.

A police official said that even a small amount of time given by citizens can ensure the safety of hundreds of people. He added that collective participation would not only improve traffic management but also reduce the risk of accidents. “We urge citizens to actively join this scheme and make the road safety campaign a success,” he said.

Officials believe that by mobilising community participation, the scheme will particularly benefit congested areas like Shimla, where traffic snarls have long troubled residents and tourists alike. The initiative is expected to pave the way for safer roads and smoother traffic flow across the state.