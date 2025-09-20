The Himachal Pradesh government is taking steps to position the state as an emerging IT hub, introducing new initiatives that combine modern technology, advanced education, and innovation. With the growing national and global demand for skilled professionals, the government is focused on nurturing a capable workforce while simultaneously modernising key sectors of the economy.

The state government has planned to launch drone taxi services. These services will be used to transport agricultural produce and medical supplies to remote regions, improving connectivity and service delivery in difficult-to-reach areas. Drone stations are also being established in Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra districts to support agriculture, horticulture, and other sectors.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that drones have wide-ranging applications in agriculture, disaster management, and healthcare, and encouraging their use is central to achieving the goals of the Green Himachal Vision. The state has already begun training youth in this field, with 243 individuals receiving drone-related training through government ITIs during 2024–25.

To prepare students for the future, the state is also expanding technical education. Rajiv Gandhi Government College in Nagrota Bagwan will now offer degree courses in artificial intelligence and data science. In addition, a civil engineering degree has been approved at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar in Shimla district, and a diploma in computer science and engineering (AI and machine learning) at Government Polytechnic Sundernagar in Mandi. The government has assured that the required faculty will be made available to ensure these programs are successfully implemented.

The state government is also establishing an innovation fund of Rs 2 crore to support young innovators and build a stronger ecosystem for research and development. Further, plans are underway to set up a Digital University of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Skill and Vocational Studies at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district under a public-private partnership and self-financing model. This university is expected to act as a hub for nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking among students.

Officials said that these initiatives will not only create new opportunities for the youth but will also lay a strong foundation for economic growth in the state, strengthening Himachal’s claim as a future IT hub of the country.