A parliamentary panel has sounded an alarm over the deteriorating state of the Yamuna River, revealing that its capacity to sustain life is nearly non-existent in the Delhi stretch. According to the panel’s report, 23 out of 33 monitored sites, including six in the national capital, failed to meet primary water quality standards.

The report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, highlights that despite the construction and upgrading of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, pollution levels remain critically high. The dissolved oxygen (DO) levels—essential for sustaining aquatic life—were found to be severely depleted in the 40-km stretch of the river passing through Delhi.

Alarming Water Quality Findings

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which monitored 33 sites along the river, found that only four sites in Uttarakhand and four in Himachal Pradesh met primary water quality criteria. However, none of the seven monitoring sites in Delhi complied with these standards in 2021, although the Palla site showed some improvement in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, all six monitored sites in Haryana failed to meet the required benchmarks.

The parliamentary panel emphasized the need for urgent and collective action from all stakeholders, including the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, to mitigate pollution and restore the river’s health.

Encroachment and Toxic Sludge Worsen River’s State

Beyond pollution, the panel also flagged widespread encroachments along the Yamuna’s floodplains. While the Delhi government has reclaimed portions of encroached land—recovering significant areas from Palla to Asgarpur—litigations have stalled the process in several locations, allowing illegal occupations to persist.

A critical concern highlighted by the panel was the accumulation of toxic sludge at several points along the Yamuna. Studies conducted before the monsoon season by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other agencies revealed the presence of harmful heavy metals in the riverbed near Old Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony, and the upstream of the DND Flyover. The toxic sludge poses significant health risks, leading the panel to recommend controlled dredging to remove hazardous materials from the riverbed.

Environmental and Public Health Threats

The deteriorating water quality has led to frequent reports of aquatic life casualties, with instances of dead fish being washed ashore in Agra and Mathura. Experts attribute this to the absence of dissolved oxygen in the water, which makes survival impossible for aquatic species.

The report also flagged the uncontrolled discharge of untreated industrial effluents into the river. While official data accounts for water pollution from registered industries, the panel expressed concern over unauthorized industrial units that may be discharging waste without proper treatment, exacerbating pollution levels.

Insufficient Water Flow and Encroachments

Another major issue highlighted in the report was the lack of environmental flow (e-flow) in the river. The panel criticized the inadequate release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, where only 10 cubic meters per second (cumecs) of water is released—far below what is required to maintain ecological balance. A significant portion of this water is either lost due to evaporation or absorbed before reaching Delhi, exacerbating the river’s dire condition.

Encroachments along the floodplain also remain a challenge. While the Delhi government has reclaimed 2,000 hectares from encroachers, several areas remain under illegal occupation due to pending litigation. The committee has urged the authorities to accelerate their efforts in clearing encroachments and ensuring the effective implementation of pollution control measures.

Unregulated Industrial Discharges Worsening Pollution

The committee has raised concerns over the unregulated discharge of industrial effluents into the Yamuna. The CPCB identified 33 monitoring sites across multiple states, only eight of which met the required primary water quality criteria. All six monitored sites in Haryana failed, while in Delhi, none of the seven sites were compliant in 2021. Palla, one of the monitoring stations in Delhi, showed slight improvements in 2022 and 2023.

One of the key problems cited in the report is the lack of data on unregulated industrial units discharging untreated effluents into the Yamuna. While 11 industrial clusters in Delhi are not classified as major polluters, the panel expressed concerns over many unauthorized units operating in these areas, which may be major contributors to the river’s pollution crisis.

Failure in Domestic Wastewater Management

The report also highlights the significant issue of domestic wastewater entering the Yamuna untreated. Of the 22 major drains emptying into the river in Delhi, nearly all fail to meet primary water quality criteria. The Palla site, located at the point where the river enters Delhi from Haryana, showed marginal improvement in 2022 and 2023. However, the overall water quality in Delhi remains critical, with six other monitoring stations failing to meet pollution standards.

Additionally, the panel raised concerns over the floodplain encroachments contributing to the pollution of the river. While the Delhi government has reclaimed certain encroached areas, some sections remain occupied due to legal disputes, delaying restoration efforts.

Failure in Managing Yamuna’s Environmental Flow

The panel underscored that the failure to maintain adequate environmental flow from the Hathnikund Barrage is exacerbating the pollution crisis. The current mandated release of 10 cumecs of water is insufficient to sustain the river, as much of it evaporates or seeps into the ground before reaching Delhi.

The committee urged the Department of Water Resources to ensure an increased release of water from the barrage to improve the health of the river and mitigate pollution levels.

Need for Urgent Remedial Action

As part of the recommendations, the panel suggested controlled dredging to remove toxic sludge accumulated in key areas of the river, including the Old Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony, and upstream of the DND Flyway. Studies have found that this sludge contains hazardous pollutants that pose serious health risks.

Furthermore, the committee highlighted the need for financial assistance to state governments to establish more electric crematoriums. Currently, only one electric crematorium at Nigam Bodh Ghat is operational, while most cremations rely on traditional wood-burning practices, exacerbating pollution in the river.

With pollution levels worsening, the parliamentary panel has stressed the need for urgent intervention. It recommended better monitoring of industrial discharges, removal of toxic sludge through controlled dredging, and a collaborative effort by state governments to curb illegal encroachments on the river’s floodplains.

The Yamuna, often regarded as Delhi’s lifeline, continues to suffer from neglect and pollution. As the panel’s findings indicate, the river’s health has reached a critical state, and immediate action is needed to prevent further environmental and public health crises. The onus is now on policymakers and regulatory bodies to implement robust measures and restore the river’s ecological balance before it is too late.