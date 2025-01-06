Shimla – A new lift connecting Middle Bazaar to Mall Road was inaugurated on Monday by Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh under the Smart City Mission. The facility, designed to ease accessibility for senior citizens and tourists, is expected to boost local businesses and tourism in the city.

The lift, built at a cost of ₹1.77 crore, features a 24-meter tower and a 24-meter-long footbridge with a width of 1.5 meters. It can accommodate eight passengers at a time, and tickets are priced at ₹10. Operated by the Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC), the lift’s maintenance has also been entrusted to RTDC for the next five years.

Addressing the public, Singh highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance urban infrastructure in Shimla. He announced plans for a multi-story steel-structured parking facility with escalators at Jakhu Temple and upcoming parking spaces near Vikas Nagar, SDA Complex, Auckland, and IGMC Cancer Hospital, capable of accommodating up to 2,000 vehicles.

Singh also outlined projects to streamline the city’s traffic, including the expansion of Cart Road and exploring bypass connections. A ₹1,600 crore ropeway system is in the pipeline, aiming to connect key city locations, reduce congestion, and benefit the tourism industry. Additionally, the government plans to organize utility cables through underground ducting from Chhota Shimla to Mall Road to eliminate the tangle of overhead wires.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Surendra Chauhan detailed complementary initiatives, including lifts connecting Lakkar Bazaar to Ridge and Auckland to Lakkar Bazaar, and a Waste to Wonder Park at Lakkar Bazaar. The Chief Minister has also directed the construction of a mini-mall at Sabzi Mandi to house Municipal Corporation offices, senior citizen facilities, and shops showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s culture.

“This lift is a step toward making Shimla more accessible and modern,” Singh said, urging residents and stakeholders to contribute to maintaining the city’s cleanliness and beauty.

The lift is expected to be a game-changer for the city’s mobility, aligning with Shimla’s vision of blending heritage charm with modern infrastructure.