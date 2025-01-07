Solan: A woman in Solan has reported the mysterious disappearance of jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from her bank locker at the Punjab National Bank branch on Mall Road. The incident has raised serious concerns about the security of bank lockers, prompting a police investigation.

The woman informed the police that she had kept her gold and silver jewellery in the locker and last accessed it on June 25, 2024. At that time, all her valuables were intact. However, when she visited the bank on January 4, 2025, to retrieve some items, she discovered the locker was unlocked and empty.

According to the woman, the assistant manager accompanied her during the visit and confirmed that the locker was open. Shocked by the incident, she lodged a complained with the police.

SP Solan Gaurav Singh confirmed the development, stating, “We have registered a case based on the complaint and initiated an investigation. All possible angles are being examined.”

This incident has sparked concerns among the public regarding the safety of bank lockers, often considered a secure option for safeguarding valuables. Police are expected to question bank staff and review security measures to uncover how the breach occurred.