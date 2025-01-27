Hariman Sharma, a visionary farmer from Paniala village in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, has transformed the future of apple farming in India with his HRMN-99 apple variety. Unlike conventional apples that thrive in temperate climates with extended chilling hours, HRMN-99 has defied agricultural norms by flourishing in tropical and subtropical regions with summer temperatures soaring up to 40-45°C.

This innovative variety, which is self-pollinating and low-chilling, has opened up apple farming opportunities in areas where it was once deemed impossible. Farmers across 29 states and union territories, including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, are now cultivating apples, expanding their income sources and making the fruit accessible to millions who previously viewed it as a luxury.

The journey of HRMN-99 began in 1998 when Sharma planted seeds from discarded apples in his backyard. Against all odds, one seedling bore fruit in 2001 despite the warm climate of Paniala, located at an elevation of just 1,800 feet. Realizing the potential of this unique plant, Sharma nurtured it meticulously and propagated it through grafting, gradually establishing a thriving orchard.

Initially, his work struggled to gain attention, but in 2012, the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) identified the HRMN-99 variety and facilitated its validation through molecular studies and trials. With support from agricultural institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the variety was proven distinct and suitable for large-scale cultivation. Today, it is even planted in Rashtrapati Bhavan, symbolizing its national significance.

The HRMN-99 apple is celebrated not only for its adaptability but also for its high yield, with each plant producing up to 75 kilograms of fruit annually. Its striped red-over-yellow skin and soft, juicy pulp have earned it widespread acclaim among farmers and consumers alike. The variety’s commercial adoption has been supported by collaborations with state agriculture departments and initiatives like the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCORMP), which has led to over one lakh saplings being planted across northeastern states.

Hariman Sharma’s contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri award, which recognizes his transformative impact on Indian agriculture. His innovation has not only revolutionized apple farming but also inspired countless farmers to embrace new opportunities in horticulture.