Chamba: The Vigilance team caught the in-charge of the Handloom/Handicraft Corporation in Chamba red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹18,000. The operation was conducted at Ravi View Café in Chamba City under the leadership of ASP Abhimanyu Verma. The accused, now under arrest, will be produced in court on Saturday as investigations continue.

The case emerged when Ankit Verma, a master trainer involved in a government-led training program at the Handloom/Handicraft Corporation located in the historic Rangmahal, complained to the Vigilance Department. Verma alleged that the in-charge had demanded ₹18,000 from his three-month salary of ₹30,000 per month.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance team planned a trap. The complainant, Verma, met the accused at the café and handed over chemically treated notes to him as part of the operation. As soon as the accused accepted the bribe, the Vigilance team apprehended him on the spot.

The accused was subjected to a chemical test, which confirmed his involvement. When his hands were washed with a chemical solution, the dye from the notes became evident, solidifying the evidence against him.

ASP Abhimanyu Verma confirmed the arrest, stating, “Based on the complaint from master trainer Ankit Verma, the police successfully laid a trap and caught the in-charge red-handed. A case has been registered against the accused under the Corruption Act.”