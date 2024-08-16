Shimla – The brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata have sparked nationwide outrage, with protests erupting across the country. Despite the severity of the crime, there has been a disturbing silence from the leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal.

BJP national spokesperson Radhika Kheda, addressing the media, condemned this silence and accused the TMC of trying to cover up the incident. She also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to hold his alliance partner accountable. “Rahul Gandhi took five days to respond, and even then, he didn’t mention the TMC or Mamata Banerjee. Is he so afraid to point a finger at his allies, even in the face of such a horrific crime?” Kheda questioned.

Kheda highlighted the initial mishandling of the case by the police, who attempted to frame the crime as a suicide despite clear evidence of brutality. She raised concerns about the involvement of more than one person, as suggested by the post-mortem report, and questioned why only one accused has been arrested.

The BJP spokesperson further criticized the Mamata Banerjee government’s response to the incident, pointing out the troubling behaviour of the authorities. “Instead of securing the crime scene, the police allowed a crowd to storm the hospital, vandalizing the very room where the crime occurred. This raises serious doubts about the state government’s intentions,” Kheda remarked.

In addition, Kheda noted that this incident is part of a larger pattern of violence against women under the TMC’s rule, citing previous cases that have gone unpunished. She called for a united stand against what she described as the failure of both the Mamata Banerjee government and the INDI alliance to protect women and ensure justice.

“This is not just about the women of Bengal; it’s about justice for all women in India,” Kheda declared, urging the INDI alliance leaders to break their silence and ensure that the victims of such crimes receive the justice they deserve. She stressed that the country must stand united in demanding accountability and action to prevent such atrocities from recurring.