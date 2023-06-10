68 Children Selected from 1108 Registrations to Participate in an Inspiring Event

Himachal Vidhan Sabha is all set to host a one-day ‘Bal Satra’ (Children’s Session) on June 12th, as part of the World Children’s Day celebrations. This highly anticipated event will feature the participation of 68 exceptional children below the age of 17. Among them, Jhanvi, a student from Sundernagar in Mandi district, has been chosen for the position of “Chief Minister” for the session. The event, aptly named ‘Bachcho Ki Sarkar Kaisi Ho’ (How Should Children’s Government Be), is being coordinated by the Himachal Pradesh Education Department.

During the selection process, a total of 1108 children registered to become child legislators. Out of these participants, 68 were chosen based on their exceptional ability to effectively present their viewpoints. The meticulous evaluation process aimed to identify the most passionate and articulate children, ensuring a dynamic and engaging session. Among the selected participants, 63 hail from Himachal Pradesh, while the remaining five represent various states across India. Eminent figures, including the Chief Minister, ministers, and Vidhansabha members, will be present to witness and support the event. This initiative aims to boost the confidence and aspirations of the young participants, paving the way for a bright democratic future. The selection process involved children from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Assam, and Bihar, reflecting the diverse representation of voices. Among the participants, there are 40 girls and 28 boys.

Jhanvi, a student from Sunder Nagar, will take on the crucial role of Chief Minister during the children’s session. Throughout the selection process, these budding leaders had the invaluable opportunity to engage with influential figures such as MPs, ministers, MLAs, bureaucrats, and respected members of society from Himachal Pradesh. Among the participating children, the Chief Minister, Speaker, Cabinet Minister, and Parliamentary Secretary will be elected, providing a hands-on experience of the democratic process.

Organized by Digital Bal Mela under the guidance of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhansabha, the Vidhansabha Bal Satra aims to amplify the voices of children and celebrate their unique perspectives. This initiative provides a platform for children’s ideas to be heard, valued, and acted upon, fostering their active contribution to society’s development and inspiring future generations.