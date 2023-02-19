Mandi: In the era of the “Sukh Ki Sarkar” International Shivratri festival Mandi is also witnessing the impact of “Vyavastha Parivartan.’

To preserve the ancient practice of the Mandi Shivratri fair, it has been decided to organize the cultural program at the historic Seri Manch instead of Paddal Ground. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said

“Public sentiment of Mandi was to shift the venue for the cultural program to Seri Manch and the state government has done the needful.”

Along with this, arrangements of deities and Dev Samaj have been made in Sanskriti Sadan Kangnidhar, to facilitate them in a better way.

for the first time in the history of the Mahotsav, 53 inmates of various old age homes and orphanages of District Mandi are participating in the cultural nights of International Shivratri Mahotsav Mandi, thereby providing an apt platform for them to showcase their artistic skills.

In addition, special arrangements have been made for orphan children to participate in the Shivratri festival and the district administration has made special arrangements for this.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh has promised to the people of the state to change the system for the betterment.