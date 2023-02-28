Shimla: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed in principle to provide ₹1311.20 crores under phase-1 of the proposed infrastructure development investment programme.

The project’s components to be covered under the first phase are the beautification of Palampur, the convention centre at Dharamshala, the thematic cum green Park at Pragpur, the wellness centre at Dharamshala, Shimla, Nadaun and Kullu-Manali, high-end fountain tourist facility at Dharamshala.

Besides, wayside amenities at Mandi-Kullu National Highway, Nadaun and Kaleshwar Mahadev Kangra, rafting cum water park complex at Nadaun, Water sports equipment as shikaras, houseboats, jetties, water biking at Pong Dam, at Tattapani, Nadaun and Bangana would be developed.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said the ADB funding would help in the sustainable development of the tourism sector.