Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s GST collection has pegged at ₹ 4,481-cr in 2021-22.

The cumulative GST collections for the financial year 2021-22 stand at ₹ 4,481 crores vis-à-vis ₹ 3,464 crores for the last financial year thereby growing at 29 per cent, State Taxes and Excise Department said in an official release.

The GST collections for the month of March 2022 have grown by 31 per cent to ₹ 344 crores from ₹ 263 crores in March 2021, the release further read.

The gross national GST revenue of March 2022 was recorded as ₹ 1,42,095 crore of which CGST is ₹ 25,830 crore, SGST is ₹ 32,378 crore, IGST is ₹ 74,470 crore (including ₹ 39,131 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹ 9,417 crore (including ₹ 981 crore collected on import of goods). The gross GST collection in March’2022 is an all-time high breaching an earlier record of ₹ 1,40,986 crore collected in the Month of January 2022.