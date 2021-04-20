New Delhi: Former Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Announcing on Twitter, Gandhi said, “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID.



All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

After virus cases surge, Congress leader had cancelled his Bengal poll rallies.

Earlier, the Congress leader hit out at the government over its vaccine policy, alleging it is discriminatory and that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

• No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds.



• Middlemen brought in without price controls.



• No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections.



GOI’s Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

Gandhi had also raised the issue of mass migration of laborours from Delhi. He has demanded Union government to facilitate them.

प्रवासी एक बार फिर पलायन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार की ज़िम्मेदारी है कि उनके बैंक खातों में रुपय डाले।



लेकिन कोरोना फैलाने के लिए जनता को दोष देने वाली सरकार क्या ऐसा जन सहायक क़दम उठाएगी?#Lockdown — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

Former PM Manmohan Singh, Former Union Minister Anand Sharma were also tested Covid positive.