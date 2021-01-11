Located in the upper region of Solan, Chail is one of the most tranquil and peaceful hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. Earlier known as the summer retreat for Maharaja of Patiala, the place has gems of salubrious beauty and virgin forests. Overlooking the Giri river, Chail offers magnificent and panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and a pleasant climate throughout the year.

If you are planning a trip to Chail, these are the best places to visit in Chail.



1. Chail Palace Hotel

Previously owned by the Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, Chail Palace claims to be one of the finest heritage hotels in Himachal. With antique furniture, wall-to-wall carpeting and a functional fireplace, the hotel has everything from opulence to comfort. Thick forests surrounding the palace make guests feel fresh and relaxed.

2. Cricket Ground – Highest in the world

Established in 1893 by Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, the Cricket Ground of Chail is the highest in the world. About 2,444 meters above sea level, the ground is surrounded by lush green deodar forests, and has immensely beautiful views of the surroundings.

Nowadays, the ground is used as the school playground by Chail Military School and is maintained by the Army. When the school is closed, the ground is also used for other sports like polo, basketball and football.

3. Kali ka Tibba

Located on top of a hill, Kali ka Tibba is a beautiful Kali temple in Chail. The modern architecture of this place attracts tourists from across the country. The connecting road to the temple is narrow but trip through this constricted path is worthwhile once you reach the top. This temple offers breath-taking views of Choor Chandni and Shivalik peaks. You can spend a couple of hours here in absolutely peace and enjoy sunset from the marbled courtyard or enjoy the open valley below from the giddying heights of fortified walls.

4. Chail Wildlife Sanctuary

Earlier a hunting ground for the royals, Chail Wildlife Sanctuary is amongst the lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries in the country. Apart from the rich abundance of greenery and pleasant climate, this place has a variety of species of birds and animals. This includes the leopard, gharal, wild boar, sambhar, red jungle fowl, kakkar, etc.

FAQs about Chail

Q. What is Chail famous for?

A. Chail is famous for old architecture, palace hotel, pine forests, and the world’s highest cricket ground.



Q. Is Chail worth visiting?

A. Chail is definitely a place worth visiting. Pleasant weather, beautiful temples, architecture, and rich wildlife all provide a pleasant experience throughout the year.



Q. What is the best time to visit Chail?

A. Chail can be visited in any time of the year. Though, the months of April through June are considered to be the best.

Q. When does it snow in Chail?

A. Chail receives snowfall in the months of December, January and February.



Q. What activities can one enjoy in Chail?

A. Some of the things to do in Chail are camping, trekking, nature walks in dense forests and visit to Kali Tibba.



Q. How far is Chail from Shimla?

A. Chail is 45 km from Shimla.

Q. How far is Kufri from Chail?

A. Kufri is 32 km from Chail.



Q. How far is Chail from Kandaghat?

A. Chail is 25 km from Kandaghat.