Shimla: State CM has directed to compile dffective data-base of beneficiaries of various central and state schemes and made available online.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, in a video conferencing meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SDMs and BDOs of the state today, said that complete information regarding beneficiaries of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, HIMCARE, Ujjwala Yojna, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, pension schemes, PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, housing schemes, beneficiaries of Building and Other Construction Welfare Board, Jan Dhan Yojna, beneficiaries of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh, various other welfare schemes being implemented by Agriculture, Horticulture, Urban Development Departments etc. must be compiled so that the same was readily available.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the compiled data should be comprehensive including address and personal number. And should be placed before the Gram Sabha meeting once in a year. The concerned SDMs should hold meeting with all the respective departments at sub divisional level and retrieve the data on click of button.

He said that Panchayat Secretaries being grass root functionaries should also coordinate with various departments at panchayat level so that data could also be prepared at the panchayat level itself. This would facilitate the state government in virtually interacting the beneficiaries of various schemes during this Covid-19 pandemic when actual interaction was not possible, CM further stated.

Jai Ram Thakur said that regular monitoring of data must be done so as to avoid any gap in data compiled and also to weed out wrong entries. He said that this would ensure that fruits of schemes reach to the deserving persons.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi assured the Chief Minister that compilation of data would be completed within the stipulated period. Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr. R.N. Batta said that sample proforma would be provided to the officers to facilitate compilation of data.