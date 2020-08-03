Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has started ‘Assistance to Gausadan/Gaushala/Cow Sanctuary Scheme’ and National Artificial Insemination Programme Phase-II of Animal Husbandry department, here today.

Under the Scheme’ Rs. 500 per cow per month would be provided to all Gausadans having 30 or more cattle’s as maintenance allowance after complete tagging under Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) and National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) as per the Government of India guidelines.

State CM announced to extend benefits to cow sanctuaries/Gaushalas established by the government, registered Gausadans and Gaushalas being run by Panchayats, Mahila Mandals, Local Bodies and NGOs etc.

Under the National Artificial Insemination Programme Phase-II, facility of artificial insemination would be provided to improve the breed of cattle thereby helping the farmers to supplement their income. He said that this would benefit over eight lakh farmers of the State.