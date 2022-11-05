Shimla: The Indian National Congress on Saturday released its election manifesto “Himachal, Himachliyat Aur Hum” for the November 12 Assembly Elections.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel, Himachal Congress Incharge Rajeev Shukla, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and chairman of Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil.

Dhani Ram Shandil, chairman of the Manifesto Committee, said that the party has addressed the crucial issues of price rise, unemployment and also includes the aspirations of women, youth, government employees, ex-servicemen and women in the manifesto.

The main highlights of the manifesto include the restoration of the old pension scheme and the filing of one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of its government.

Congress has announced the setting up of a Youth Commission to look into all issues of education and employment generation. Grand old party has also included addressing the issue of drug menace and announced the setting up of an Anti-Drug Abuse Enforcement Authority headed by a sitting high court judge.

The Congress announced setting up of a Recruitment Board to ensure that all posts are filled up within six months of the advertisement.

Congress also added 10 guarantees announced by the party earlier.