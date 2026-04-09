New Delhi: In a major shift from its legacy of petrol-powered motorcycles, Royal Enfield has entered the electric vehicle segment with the launch of its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6. The motorcycle has been priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option reduces the upfront cost to ₹1.99 lakh.

The launch marks a significant transition for the brand, which has long been associated with iconic models like the Bullet. By stepping into the electric space, Royal Enfield is aligning itself with the global shift towards sustainable mobility while attempting to retain its distinct identity.

The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 15.4 kW (20 hp) Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor and a 3.91 kWh battery pack. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 115 kmph. The company claims an IDC range of 154 km on a single charge, with the battery charging from 20 to 80 percent in about 65 minutes.

The motorcycle is designed for urban riders and comes equipped with modern features such as all-LED lighting, Google-based navigation, wireless phone charging, traction control, cornering ABS, and multiple ride modes, including Sport and Individual. The Individual mode allows riders to customise throttle response, braking intervention, and traction control.

In terms of design, the Flying Flea C6 adopts a completely new approach compared to Royal Enfield’s traditional motorcycles. It features an exposed frame, girder-type front suspension, a floating seat, and a detachable pillion seat, giving it a compact and distinctive look.

The battery pack is housed in an aluminium casing designed to improve cooling and aerodynamics. Weighing just 124 kg, it is the lightest motorcycle ever produced by the company.

Founded in 1901, Royal Enfield is one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in continuous production and has built a strong global presence with its retro-styled machines. The revival of the “Flying Flea” name—originally used for lightweight military motorcycles during World War II—adds a historical connection to this modern electric offering.