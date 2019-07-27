The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has selected Shimla district as one of the district which has done commendable work in awareness generation and outreach activities under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

It is noteworthy that the district started a special drive to focus on girls and women on the occasion of National Girl Child Day in January, 2019. The ANANYA initiative was launched on the same day with focus on awareness generation regarding menstrual health and hygiene, nutrition and health monitoring of adolescent girls, antenatal care of expectant mothers, non-tolerance to workplace sexual harassment, youth participation in shaping an equal society and guiding women towards economic independence.

A signature campaign was also launched under BBBP campaign besides launching of a calendar of BBBP and awarding the women achievers. The sanitary napkins, vending machines and incinerators were installed in eight government senior secondary school for girls in the district.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a booklet on March, 2018 at Shimla, which is a compendium of women specific Acts and also contains helpline numbers.

The Union Ministry has decided to felicitate the districts, states and UTs who have been performing well in respect of achieving the goals set by the BBBP.

The awards would be given in a function to be organised in New Delhi 7 August, 2019 to be presided over by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.