Himachal Govt invites entrepreneurs to invest in state

Dubai: Himachal Pradesh Government in association with the CII Himachal at Dubai, UAE organized ‘Road Show’ on Tuesday evening. Himachal CM, in his address, invited the entrepreneurs to invest in Himachal Pradesh. The event was hosted by Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC).

Jai Ram Thakur thanked the participants for joining in big numbers which shows the interest and commitment of people of UAE to invest in India. He said that there has been a sea change in India since last four-five and Himachal Pradesh has also strengthened itself in these years. He invited the business and industry fraternity to come forward and explore opportunities to collaborate and invest in Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur said the State Government was planning a Global Investors Meet at Dharmashala as an initiative being taken for the first time in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the State have advantages available with it which would make intentions and initiatives of the Government bear fruit. He extended a very warm invitation to the people of UAE to join for the Global Investors Meet and invest in Himachal Pradesh. He said that the State has a vibrant talent pool and educational eco-system with the presence of premier institutes of national repute. With a host of universities, engineering, management and medical colleges, the state ensures a steady supply of skilled human capital for the industries, he added.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh appreciated the spirit of people of different parts of India present in UAE and their concern for sustainable development of India. He invited the Indian business community in UAE to consider giving back to the nation they originally belong to by way of investing in India, creating employment and improve the lives of people.

Ambassador of India to United Arab Emirates Navdeep Suri detailed out about healthy and ever growing relationship between UAE and India. He talked about exception personal camaraderie shared by top leaders of both countries. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded highest civilian award of UAE.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi gave a detailed presentation on investment opportunities of investments in Ayush, wellness and real estate. He also mentioned about various investible projects in AYUSH and real estate. He mentioned reasons like salubrious environment, big forest cover, existing ecosystem for investment in the state. He talked about high real estate demand in Himachal Pradesh and land bank availability for real estate.

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Ram Subhag Singh gave a presentation on various investment opportunities in tourism sector. He talked about encouraging high end tourism in the state and provided information about specific investible projects for investment

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Manoj Kumar gave a detailed presentation on various investment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh. He talked about various reforms undertaken by State for investible attraction such as single window approvals, land bank creation and various incentives being offered by the State.

President, IBPC Dubai Nimish Makvana welcomed the Chief Minister and other members of delegation to the investment road show in UAE.

Suresh Kumar from IBPC Dubai appreciated the high growth rate of Indian economy. He said Himachal Pradesh is endowed with natural resources and will achieve its objective of investment attraction.