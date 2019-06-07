HPTDC to impart training under ‘Hunar Se Rojgar Tak’

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will be imparting training to unemployed youths above 18 years in three of its prime properties at Hotel Kunzam-Manali, Hotel Holiday Home-Shimla and Palace Hotel- Chail.

This initiative by HPTDC is in compliance to the guidelines of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India with regards to the ‘Hunar Se Rojgar Tak’ (HSRT), a centrally sponsored programme and scheme.

A spokesperson of HPTDC told that the training for the Middle Pass candidates for Multi Cuisine Cook will be imparted at HPTDC Kunzam Manali and HHH Shimla. The training in Food & Beverage Service (Steward) for Matriculate candidates will be imparted at Palace Hotel-Chail. The Graduate level degree or diploma holders will not be eligible for admission in the programme.

The spokesperson also told that in order to ensure an effective and efficient implementation of the programme, HPTDC has made a team of its senior officers to impart the training.

Application form and detailed guidelines for the same can be downloaded from HPTDC official website.