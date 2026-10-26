Fight Against Chitta Requires Collective Commitment, Says Himachal DGP at SJVN Event

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tewari has called for collective public participation in the fight against chitta, emphasising that police action alone cannot eliminate the drug menace and that families, educational institutions, workplaces and communities must work together to protect the younger generation.

Addressing officers and employees at the corporate headquarters of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Shimla on Monday, during Vigilance Awareness Week-2026, the DGP urged employees to become active partners in Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan.

Conveying the Chief Minister’s vision behind the campaign, Tewari said the initiative aims to transform the fight against drug abuse from a government-led programme into a sustained public movement. Launched at Shimla’s historic Ridge on November 15, 2025, the campaign seeks to mobilise people from all sections of society against drug abuse and trafficking.

He appealed to SJVN employees to act as ambassadors of drug awareness, particularly among young people, and encourage their families and communities to participate actively in the campaign. He also stressed the need to support people struggling with addiction and urged citizens to share credible information about drug trafficking with the police.

A short awareness video highlighting the objectives and message of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan was screened during the programme.

ERSS-112 Rises to First Position Nationally

Highlighting improvements in the Himachal Pradesh Police’s emergency response system, Tewari said the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) had improved its national ranking from 34th position in November 2025 to first position.

He encouraged SJVN employees to spread awareness about emergency helpline 112 and its Track Me safety facility, which can assist people seeking emergency support.

The DGP stressed that public awareness and timely reporting were essential for strengthening law enforcement and ensuring that people could access emergency services when required.

Vigilance and Transparency Key to Prosperity

Speaking on the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week-2026, “Probity for Prosperity,” Tewari emphasised the importance of preventive vigilance, transparent decision-making and ethical leadership in public institutions.

He said vigilance mechanisms should help strengthen accountability and prevent corruption while ensuring that honest officers were encouraged to take timely decisions without fear of unwarranted scrutiny.

During a preventive vigilance awareness session, the DGP shared his experiences and highlighted the role of vigilance in public life, the importance of transparent administrative practices and measures to combat corruption.

The session was also attended by Virender Kalia, IPS, SP (SIU-cum-VHQ), SV&ACB, Himachal Pradesh; Naresh Kumar Sharma, IPS, SP, Southern Range, Shimla; and Narvir Singh Rathour, HPS, Additional SP, SIU, SV&ACB, Shimla.

SJVN Observes Vigilance Awareness Week Across Projects

SJVN is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, 2026, across its projects and units in accordance with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The week-long observance focuses on promoting integrity, transparency and ethical conduct as essential elements of organisational efficiency and national prosperity.

At the corporate headquarters in Shimla, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), SJVN, along with Rajesh Kumar Chandel, Director (Projects), and Pankaj Porwal, Chief Vigilance Officer, inaugurated the observance by administering the Integrity Pledge to employees. Heads of departments and other senior officials were also present.

The pledge was administered simultaneously to employees across SJVN’s various projects and units.

Addressing employees, Sharma said integrity and transparency were fundamental to building a strong organisation. He urged employees to uphold high standards of ethical conduct in their professional responsibilities and contribute towards creating a work culture based on honesty and accountability.

As part of the week-long programme, SJVN is organising a series of in-house and outreach activities across its projects and units to promote ethical practices and engage employees, students and local communities.

These activities include sensitisation and capacity-building sessions, vendor meetings, street plays (nukkad nataks), walkathons, quizzes, debates, declamation and elocution competitions. Painting, poster-making, slogan-writing and rangoli competitions are also being organised to spread awareness about integrity and ethical conduct.