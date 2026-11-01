Police Arrest Three in Two Chitta Cases in Himachal; 15.5 Grams of Drug Seized

Shimla/Kangra: Himachal Pradesh Police have taken action against alleged drug trafficking in two separate incidents in Shimla and Kangra districts, arresting three persons and recovering a total of 15.5 grams of chitta, a term commonly used for heroin in the region.

In the first case, Shimla police arrested two youths from Punjab after recovering 10.74 grams of chitta from them during a checking operation at Shoghi. In a separate incident, Kangra police recovered 4.76 grams of chitta from a motorcyclist in the Pathiar area of Kangra district.

Two Punjab youths arrested at Shoghi

According to police information, a team from the Shoghi police outpost, under Boileauganj Police Station, was conducting routine patrolling and vehicle checking on Sunday when it stopped a bus travelling from Chandigarh to Rohru for inspection.

During the checking, police personnel noticed suspicious behaviour by two passengers. A search of their belongings led to the recovery of 10.74 grams of chitta.

The accused have been identified as 18-year-old Nitish, son of Shashi, a resident of Basti Jodhewal near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana, and 19-year-old Yash Tanda, son of Sohan Lal Tanda, a resident of Ghuman Enclave, Meharban, in Ludhiana district of Punjab.

Police registered a case against both accused under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Baluganj Police Station and took them into custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment was allegedly intended for distribution in the upper Shimla region. Police are questioning the accused to establish the source of the contraband and identify the suspected suppliers and prospective buyers in the Rohru area.

Investigators are also examining possible links to an interstate drug-trafficking network.

Chitta recovered from motorcyclist in Kangra

In another incident, a team from Nagrota Bagwan Police Station stopped a motorcyclist in the Pathiar area of Kangra district late at night on suspicion.

During the subsequent search, police recovered 4.76 grams of chitta from the accused, identified as 31-year-old Ankush Singh, a resident of Surajpur village in Indora tehsil of Kangra district.

Police seized the contraband and the motorcycle. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Nagrota Bagwan Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The police are investigating the source of the recovered drug and the intended recipients of the consignment.