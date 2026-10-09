Shimla: Motorists will now have to ensure that traffic challans are either paid or challenged within 45 days of issuance, as the revised Motor Vehicle Rules introduce stricter provisions to ensure timely settlement of traffic violations. Failure to comply with the deadline could lead to restrictions on vehicle-related services, including those linked to the Registration Certificate (RC) and driving licence.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Central Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules have been implemented, bringing significant changes to the process of issuing, paying and contesting traffic challans.

Under the amended rules, vehicle owners must pay the specified challan amount within 45 days from the date of issuance. However, those who believe that a challan has been issued incorrectly can challenge it before the competent authority through the designated portal within the same period. Such objections must be supported by relevant documentary evidence.

If a vehicle owner neither pays the challan nor contests it within 45 days, the challan will be treated as accepted under the prescribed procedure.

The rules also specify the timeline for cases in which a challan is contested. If the decision goes against the vehicle owner, the outstanding amount must be paid within 30 days of receiving the order or its upload on the portal.

Strict provisions have also been introduced for motorists who fail to clear their dues within the stipulated timeframe. If a challan remains unpaid after the deadline expires, transactions and services related to the vehicle may be blocked on the portal until the pending amount is settled.

The restrictions could affect applications related to vehicle registration, motor vehicle tax and other transport department services. Driving licence-related services, including renewal, may also remain unavailable until the outstanding challan is cleared.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Kangra, RP Jaswal, has urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations and settle their challans within the prescribed period. He has also advised vehicle owners who wish to dispute a challan to follow the official procedure within the 45-day window to avoid complications.

The revised provisions aim to strengthen traffic law enforcement and discourage motorists from delaying the payment of fines. Vehicle owners have been advised to check their pending e-challans regularly and either pay the dues or submit a timely objection through the designated portal.