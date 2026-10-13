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Agriculture

Himachal Takes Step to Streamline Marketing of Medicinal Herbs

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh AYUSH Department has signed a tripartite agreement to help farmers sell medicinal herbs directly to companies, aiming to improve market access and reduce delays in the sale of their produce.

Under the arrangement, the department will act as an intermediary between farmers and companies. It’s learned that the empanelled companies had already signed agreements with farmers for the supply of medicinal herbs.

The initiative is expected to make it easier for farmers to find buyers while helping companies procure medicinal plant materials directly from cultivators. It could also support better coordination in procurement and quality verification.

Himachal Pradesh has considerable potential for medicinal plants due to its diverse climate and natural resources. Herbs such as Kutki, Jatamansi, Chirayata, Atis, Brahmi and Ashwagandha are among the medicinal plants found or cultivated in the state.

The initiative could strengthen the marketing network for medicinal herbs and encourage farmers to explore cultivation opportunities. However, the actual benefits will depend on procurement arrangements, prices offered by companies and the implementation of the agreements.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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