Himachal Approves Nutrition Policy 2026 to Promote Traditional Diets, Combat Malnutrition

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved the Himachal Pradesh Nutrition Policy, 2026, aimed at tackling malnutrition, anaemia, micronutrient deficiencies and diet-related diseases while promoting traditional Himachali foods and strengthening food safety infrastructure across the state.

The policy adopts a comprehensive approach to improving public health by encouraging the consumption of locally available nutritious foods, including millets, pulses, seasonal fruits, green leafy vegetables, dairy products and other traditional dietary ingredients. It also seeks to promote balanced eating habits and ensure access to safe, nutritious and affordable food for all sections of society.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to building a healthy, well-nourished and empowered Himachal Pradesh. He emphasized that nutrition was fundamental to human development and that every child, woman and citizen must have access to safe, nutritious and affordable food.

The Chief Minister said the policy provides a comprehensive framework to address nutritional challenges through coordinated efforts by various government departments, with special attention to vulnerable communities and people living in remote and tribal areas. He added that promoting traditional Himachali diets and strengthening food testing and surveillance mechanisms would play a significant role in safeguarding public health.

A key feature of the policy is its life-cycle approach to nutrition, with particular emphasis on the first 1,000 days of life, maternal and child nutrition, adolescents and vulnerable sections of society. It aims to improve dietary diversity and strengthen access to nutrition and healthcare services, especially in geographically remote areas.

The policy envisages coordinated action by the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Food and Civil Supplies, Jal Shakti, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and other concerned departments.

To improve coordination, planning, implementation and monitoring, the government proposes to establish a State Nutrition Coordination Cell (SNCC) and District Nutrition Coordination Cells (DNCCs). These mechanisms are expected to facilitate the implementation of nutrition-related interventions and strengthen accountability across departments.

The policy also focuses on improving existing programmes, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), PM POSHAN and the Public Distribution System (PDS). Community participation, nutrition awareness campaigns and behaviour change communication will form an important part of the strategy to encourage healthier eating habits.

Strengthening food safety infrastructure

Strengthening food safety infrastructure and surveillance is another major component of the policy. The government plans to upgrade the Composite Testing Laboratory (CTL) at Kandaghat and establish four laboratories in the state. The process of establishing a new laboratory at Dharamshala has already been initiated.

The policy also envisages creating and filling the posts required to support the proposed infrastructure and improve food quality monitoring. These measures are intended to help detect food adulteration and contamination, ensure compliance with prescribed standards and strengthen consumer protection.

Laboratory-based surveillance, mobile food testing facilities and water quality monitoring have also been proposed. In addition, a State Nutrition Portal is envisaged to digitally integrate nutrition-related data, enabling better monitoring, evidence-based decision-making and timely corrective action.

The Chief Minister said the government would work to strengthen the implementation of existing nutrition and food safety programmes while encouraging greater community participation and awareness about healthy diets.