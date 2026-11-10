Himachal Tightens Road Safety Norms, Makes Speed Limiters Mandatory

Shimla: In a major move to strengthen road safety, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to enforce stricter regulations for commercial vehicles, making the installation of speed-limiting devices mandatory for registration. Buses, goods-carrying vehicles and other commercial vehicles covered under the prescribed rules will not be registered without the required speed-control equipment.

The move is aimed at curbing overspeeding and ensuring that commercial vehicles operating on roads comply with prescribed safety standards. The new provisions will also make vehicle manufacturers and dealers accountable, with action proposed against those selling commercial vehicles without the mandatory devices.

According to directives issued by the Central Government, all vehicles covered under Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, must be equipped with a Speed Limiting Device (SLD) or Speed Limiting Function (SLF), as applicable.

In this regard, Under Secretary in the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has issued a communication directing the implementation of necessary technical changes to enforce the system. The concerned directorate has also been instructed to incorporate the required modifications into the vehicle registration mechanism. All states and Union Territories have been directed to implement these measures.

The verification process will not be limited to newly registered vehicles. Commercial vehicles coming up for registration renewal will also be checked for the installation of prescribed speed-limiting devices. Similarly, during fitness inspections, Transport Department officials will verify whether the required equipment has been properly installed.

To ensure effective monitoring, the Central Government has directed that necessary provisions be incorporated into the VAHAN portal. Details of the speed-limiting device installed in each eligible vehicle will have to be recorded and verified on the portal. The registration and renewal process will not be completed until the prescribed information has been entered into the system.

Another important provision will allow authorities to monitor the replacement of defective or damaged speed-limiting devices. If an installed device stops functioning or requires replacement, details of the new equipment will have to be uploaded to the VAHAN portal and duly certified. This will help prevent vehicle owners from bypassing the regulations by continuing to use defective equipment or making false claims about compliance.

The stricter enforcement measures also come in the wake of Supreme Court directions seeking updates from the Central and state governments on the implementation of speed-limiting device requirements. The authorities have been asked to provide details of installations in newly registered commercial vehicles and action taken against manufacturers and dealers violating the prescribed norms.

Furthermore, the concerned Union Ministry has been asked to establish a mechanism for publishing monthly compliance data based on information available on the VAHAN portal. The proposed disclosure will provide state-wise and district-wise details of eligible vehicles and the number fitted with the prescribed speed-limiting devices.