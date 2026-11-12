BJP Questions Sukhu Government Over Peterhof Redevelopment Under PPP Model

Shimla: BJP State Chief Spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal has criticised the Congress government over its decision to redevelop the historic Hotel Peterhof in Shimla under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, alleging that the government is gradually handing over valuable public assets to private operators under its alleged ‘Himachal on Sale’ agenda.

Describing Peterhof as an important part of Himachal Pradesh’s historical and cultural heritage, Jamwal questioned the need to transfer its management to private hands instead of undertaking renovation and modernisation through the public sector.

He said that following the Cabinet decision on January 19, 2026, the General Administration Department issued directions on January 29 to redevelop Peterhof under the PPP model. Fresh bookings beyond June 12, 2026, were reportedly restricted, while reports suggest that accommodation and event bookings will be discontinued from November 25.

Jamwal questioned the proposed redevelopment, asking whether an independent structural assessment had been conducted and why renovation alternatives had not been made public. He also referred to a November 6 tender reportedly concerning the removal of the existing structure and clearance of the site.

He demanded that the government disclose the redevelopment cost, current market valuation, proposed PPP agreement period, operational rights of the private operator and the safeguards for government ownership and HPTDC employees.

The BJP leader said the Peterhof decision was part of a broader move towards private management of government tourism properties. He pointed out that the government had already approved the operation and maintenance of eight HPTDC properties through private operators — Apple Blossom at Fagu, Sarvari at Kullu, Lake View at Bilaspur, Mamleshwar at Chindi, Chanshal at Rohru, Shivalik at Parwanoo, Old Ross Common at Kasauli and Giriganga at Kharapathar.

According to Jamwal, these eight properties generated revenue of approximately ₹6.76 crore during 2025–26. He also questioned the approval of around ₹49.56 lakh in consultancy fees for appointing a transaction adviser for the proposed arrangements.

Citing the prolonged Wildflower Hall dispute at Chharabra, Jamwal cautioned that long-term private management agreements involving prime government properties could create complications in retaining public control.

He demanded that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issue a comprehensive white paper detailing property valuations, tender documents, proposed agreements, redevelopment expenditure, projected revenue and the long-term financial implications of handing over tourism properties to private operators.

“Peterhof is the heritage of Himachal Pradesh, not a disposable commercial asset. Public properties built over decades cannot be treated merely as commercial ventures,” Jamwal said, demanding transparency and accountability from the government.