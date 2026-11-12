Nepali National Arrested with 50 Grams of Chitta in Hatkoti; Two Previous NDPS Cases on Record

Rohru/Shimla: In another action against drug trafficking in the district, the Rohru Detection Cell has arrested a 29-year-old Nepali national with approximately 50 grams of chitta (heroin) near Galu in the Hatkoti area of Shimla district.

The accused has been identified as Sanju Rahi, alias Madhav, a resident of Nepal. A case has been registered against him at Jubbal Police Station under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to four days of police custody for interrogation.

According to police officials, a team of the Rohru Detection Cell was conducting patrol in the Galu area when its personnel noticed a person behaving suspiciously. The police searched him in the presence of independent witnesses and allegedly recovered around 50 grams of chitta from his possession. He was subsequently arrested.

A background check of the accused revealed that he had allegedly been involved in two previous cases under the NDPS Act, raising concerns about his repeated involvement in drug-related offences.

In the first case, registered in 2020 at Jubbal Police Station, around 6.5 grams of chitta were reportedly recovered from his possession. In another case registered in 2025 at Rohru Police Station, he was booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act after police recovered 70 bottles of cough syrup containing Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine HCl.

The police are now questioning the accused to establish the source of the latest consignment and identify the persons from whom he procured the contraband. Investigators are also trying to trace the intended recipients and establish whether other individuals are involved in the supply network.

Further investigation is underway.