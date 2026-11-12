Kimta Makes 2027 Intentions Clear: ‘I Will Contest from Chopal’

Chopal: Senior Congress leader Rajneesh Kimta has made his political intentions clear ahead of the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, announcing that he will contest from the Chopal constituency.

Interacting with mediapersons at Chopal, Kimta put an end to speculation surrounding his electoral plans and asserted that he would once again seek the mandate of the people. He said he had been associated with the constituency for the past 28 years and had dedicated his political career to serving its people.

Kimta maintained that he had worked wholeheartedly for the development of Chopal and made consistent efforts to ensure that government schemes and development initiatives reached every section of society and every corner of the constituency. He said his approach had always been impartial, with public welfare and regional development remaining his priorities.

Referring to his defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections, Kimta said he had never distanced himself from the people despite losing the electoral contest. He claimed that over the past four years, he had regularly visited panchayats across the constituency and remained in touch with residents, addressing their concerns and participating in local affairs.

Taking a dig at his political opponents, Kimta alleged that several leaders remained largely absent from the constituency during normal times and became active among the people only when elections approached. He said political commitment should be reflected in continuous public engagement rather than temporary appearances during election campaigns.

The Congress leader further said that he would present a detailed account of his activities and work over the past four years at an appropriate time. He also expressed confidence that he would give a befitting response to his political adversaries.

With his latest announcement, Kimta has signaled an early start to his preparations for the 2027 electoral battle. His renewed claim to the Congress ticket and the political positioning of other leaders in the constituency are likely to make Chopal an interesting political battleground in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections.