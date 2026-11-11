Pankaj Rai Appointed Chairperson of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS officer Pankaj Rai as the new Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC). The Energy Department issued a notification regarding his appointment late Tuesday evening.

According to the notification, Rai will hold the position for a tenure of five years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

Considered one of the experienced and capable administrative officers of the state, Pankaj Rai has held several important positions during his career. He has served as Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, Commissioner of the Shimla Municipal Corporation and Mission Director of the National Health Mission. He has also served as Deputy Director (Administration) at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

His appointment assumes significance as the selection process for the top post of the Electricity Regulatory Commission had remained under discussion for several months and was also challenged before the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

On September 14, 2025, the selection committee had recommended a panel comprising IAS officers Pankaj Rai and Rajiv Sood for the post of Chairperson. However, the state government subsequently rejected the panel, prompting Pankaj Rai to approach the High Court against the decision.

After hearing the petition, the High Court set aside the government’s decision to reject the selection committee’s recommendations and directed it to complete the appointment process in accordance with the panel submitted by the committee. The court had also fixed November 10, 2026, as the deadline for completing the appointment.

With the issuance of the latest notification appointing Pankaj Rai, the state government has completed the selection process in compliance with the court’s directions, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the appointment to the key regulatory position.