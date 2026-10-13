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Districts News

Ghaziabad Student Dies After Falling off Cliff Near Rohtang Pass While Taking Photos

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Manali: A student from Ghaziabad died after falling off a cliff while visiting Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh. The accident occurred while he was travelling from Rohtang Pass towards Gramphu and reportedly taking photographs.

According to officials, the administration has received information about the incident and confirmed that the student met with the accident while taking pictures. Following the incident, a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall. Further details regarding the deceased student’s identity and the exact sequence of events are awaited.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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