Manali: A student from Ghaziabad died after falling off a cliff while visiting Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh. The accident occurred while he was travelling from Rohtang Pass towards Gramphu and reportedly taking photographs.

According to officials, the administration has received information about the incident and confirmed that the student met with the accident while taking pictures. Following the incident, a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall. Further details regarding the deceased student’s identity and the exact sequence of events are awaited.