Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has strengthened its welfare measures for ex-servicemen by providing 15 per cent reservation in government jobs across Class-I, Class-II, Class-III and Class-IV posts. The initiative is aimed at helping retired defence personnel transition into a second career after completing their service in the armed forces.

Himachal Pradesh has a large veteran community, comprising 1,33,557 ex-servicemen, 40,004 military widows and 991 war widows. Nearly 3,000 personnel return to the state every year after completing their military service, making employment and rehabilitation important areas of government support.

The reservation policy provides ex-servicemen with opportunities to utilise their experience and skills in government service. Military personnel often retire with considerable experience in leadership, administration, technical operations, discipline and crisis management, which can be valuable in civilian employment.

Special Employment Cell for Veterans

To further assist retired defence personnel, a Special Employment Cell has been established under the Sainik Welfare Department. The cell helps ex-servicemen identify suitable employment opportunities and facilitates their transition from military service to civilian careers.

The initiative is particularly significant for personnel who seek employment after retirement and wish to continue contributing to society. By helping veterans find suitable positions, the government aims to make better use of their skills, experience and leadership capabilities.

Support Beyond Employment

The employment reservation forms part of a broader welfare framework for ex-servicemen, war widows and military families in the state.

Himachal Pradesh also provides financial assistance to war widows and their families, including Rs 50,000 for the marriage of a war widow’s daughter. Non-pensioner ex-servicemen of the First and Second World Wars receive an old-age pension of Rs 10,000 per month, while their widows receive Rs 5,000 per month.

Eligible disabled soldiers from the state residing at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centres at SAS Nagar, Mohali and Kirkee, Pune are provided Rs 1 lakh annually for support and rehabilitation.

The state also provides scholarships ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month to eligible students pursuing postgraduate, polytechnic, agriculture, MBBS, engineering and other professional and academic courses.

The state’s welfare initiatives come against the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh’s distinguished contribution to India’s armed forces. Soldiers from the state have received 1,252 gallantry awards, including four Param Vir Chakras, two Ashoka Chakras, 10 Maha Vir Chakras, 25 Kirti Chakras, 58 Vir Chakras and 102 Shaurya Chakras, along with 1,051 other Army Medals.

Major Somnath Sharma of Kangra, India’s first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, remains one of the most celebrated examples of Himachal’s military tradition.