Despite Shimla’s status as one of India’s most iconic hill stations, the city has waited decades for a proper cricket ground — an aspiration repeatedly promised but never delivered by the state government or the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. While officials struggled with plans, budgets, and land issues, three local friends quietly did what institutions could not: they built a full-sized cricket ground for Shimla with their own vision, effort, and investment.

Located on the outskirts of Shimla near Mehli, the new ground stands as a remarkable example of private passion turning into public infrastructure. Built by cricket enthusiasts Ajay Thakur, Abhay Thakur and Veenu Diwan, the facility is now almost ready to host major events, with the official inauguration scheduled for December.

A Ground Carved Out of a Mountain

The trio purchased 90 bigha of land, which originally stood at a steep 45-degree slope. Turning it into a level playing field required an engineering feat. Over 70,000 tipper-loads of debris had to be moved, and retaining walls up to 40 feet high were constructed across 150 metres to stabilise the terrain.

Today, the ground boasts a playing field measuring 91 metres in width and 120 metres in length, meeting professional cricket standards. The surface is laid with American grass, giving Shimla a lush, world-class cricketing arena unlike anything the region has seen before.

A Dream Fuelled by Passion, Not Institutions

For years, residents and local sports lovers have questioned why Shimla — despite its tourism profile, sporting culture, and the symbolic heritage of cricket in the hills — never received a full-fledged ground from official authorities. The state government explored proposals at multiple locations, while the cricket association frequently expressed intent, but none translated into results on the ground.

This private effort has now filled that longstanding void.

“This was a dream we carried for years. If institutions couldn’t build it, we felt we must,” said Ajay Thaku, reflecting the sentiment that drove the project forward.

The facility is set to host Pro HPCL Season 4 this April, even before the grand opening. Preparations for establishing a cricket academy on the premises are also underway, which is expected to nurture young talent from Shimla and neighbouring districts.

At a time when development projects often remain stuck on paper, this cricket ground has emerged as a symbol of what determined individuals can achieve. It not only brings professional-level cricketing infrastructure to Shimla but also sets an example for public bodies that failed to deliver for decades.

From a steep hillside to a sprawling green cricket arena, the project stands as a testament to vision, persistence and local passion — and marks a new beginning for cricket in Shimla.