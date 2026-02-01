New Delhi: In a significant step to transform agriculture and raise farm incomes, the Union Budget 2026–27 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman places a new focus on artificial intelligence (AI) integration for farming support and risk mitigation for farmers. The initiative is aimed at improving decision-making on inputs and practices, reducing uncertainty and boosting productivity in the agriculture sector.

The Budget introduced Bharat-VISTAAR — a multilingual AI-based system designed to integrate existing agricultural digital platforms, such as AgriStack portals and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) package on farming practices. The Finance Minister said Bharat-VISTAAR will provide customised advisory and real-time insights to farmers in multiple languages, helping them make better choices on sowing, crop protection, irrigation, fertiliser use and market planning.

According to the Budget, the AI tool will enhance farm efficiency by processing local agronomic data and combining it with predictive analytics. This is expected to provide farmers with actionable guidance on climate conditions, pest risks and optimal crop cycles, enabling them to reduce losses and improve yields.

The initiative reflects the government’s broader effort to harness digital technologies for agricultural development and rural income enhancement. By linking AI systems with ground-level agricultural practices, the Budget aims to bridge gaps between research and on-field decision-making, especially for small and marginal farmers who face the greatest uncertainty.

The Budget also proposed schemes to strengthen rural enterprises and farm value chains. A continued focus on self-help groups and community marketing outlets is expected to improve farmers’ access to markets and fair prices. Financial instruments are being developed to support Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts as retail outlets owned and managed by producer collectives.

Beyond technology adoption, the Budget reiterated support for irrigation, soil health management and crop diversification strategies, while linking them with AI-driven insights to make them more effective. The Finance Minister said targeted digital advisory systems, including Bharat-VISTAAR, will play a “critical role in boosting farm productivity, reducing input costs and improving farmers’ incomes.”