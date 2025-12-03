While doctoral researchers from around the world presented their cutting-edge work at the Eighth International Conference on Image Information Processing (ICIIP–2025) at JUIT Waknaghat, BTech Bioinformatics student Devansh Kalia also made his mark by presenting an AI-based automated framework for Alzheimer’s disease. His work, based on MRI image data, is expected to benefit the biomedical community and has promising applications in the healthcare sector.

The three-day international conference received 820 research paper submissions from 22 countries, highlighting its growing global reputation in image processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent information systems. While senior researchers and industry experts dominated the sessions, contributions from BTech students of JUIT were widely appreciated for their quality and innovation.

Devansh Kalia’s AI-driven framework is designed to assist in early detection and clinical assessment of Alzheimer’s disease, offering practical applications for healthcare professionals and biomedical research. His work exemplifies the increasing involvement of undergraduate researchers in high-level scientific discourse.

ICIIP–2025 was started on November 27, 2025, with Prof. L. D. Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, as the Chief Guest. He highlighted the transformative role of AI-driven imaging technologies and encouraged young researchers to explore innovative solutions in emerging fields.

The conference featured keynote lectures, technical sessions, oral presentations, and collaborative discussions that fostered interdisciplinary research and international collaboration. JUIT thanked all delegates, speakers, sponsors, and organisers for contributing to the success of ICIIP–2025, which concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing research that supports societal well-being and sustainable technological progress.