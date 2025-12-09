The Himachal Pradesh government has implemented new building construction rules in all Town and Country Planning (TCP) areas, revising height limits, parking standards, plot size requirements, and setback norms for residential, commercial, tourism, multiplex, and public utility buildings. The updated framework aims to streamline urban development, address parking shortages, and ensure safer and more regulated construction across the state.

As per the notification, the maximum height for residential buildings in TCP areas has now been fixed at 21 meters, while multi-level parking structures can be built up to 25 meters. For commercial and tourism buildings, the permissible height will depend on the width of the adjoining road. Buildings up to 21 meters will be allowed on roads at least five meters wide.

Parking provisions have also been strengthened. For tourism or commercial complexes measuring more than 4000 sq m, developers must now provide three car parking spaces per 100 sq m. Multiplexes and cineplexes must have a minimum plot area of 4000 sq m, and may also accommodate restaurants, gyms, food outlets, and entertainment facilities.

The government has also made ownership certificates mandatory for all types of construction. Procedures for granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs), occupancy certificates, and completion certificates have been simplified and clearly defined to avoid delays and confusion.

Along with height limits, the new norms introduce detailed setback requirements for various categories of buildings. Residential units will have setback ranges based on plot size, while commercial and tourism buildings will follow separate parameters. Multiplexes, cineplexes, and multi-level parking structures have been assigned larger setbacks to ensure safety and smooth movement around high-footfall areas.

Officials said the revised rules aim to regulate construction activity more effectively in rapidly expanding urban and semi-urban regions of the state. The updated framework is expected to improve building safety, reduce congestion, and support planned development in hill towns where space is limited and construction pressure is increasing.

With these changes now in effect, all new proposals within TCP jurisdictions will have to adhere strictly to the revised standards. Existing buildings undergoing major modifications will also be required to comply with the updated norms.