The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed major lapses in the construction and design approval of the damaged Bhoothnath Bridge in Kullu, revealing wasteful and avoidable expenditure of ₹14.75 crore. The audit findings point to flawed design, substandard construction, and administrative failures that allowed a structurally unsound bridge to operate for just five years before it was closed.

According to the audit, the PSC (Prestressed Concrete) box-girder bridge over the Beas River was constructed at a cost of ₹10.60 crore and opened to traffic in October 2013. However, in January 2019, the bridge had to be shut down due to structural damage. Initially sanctioned in July 2007 for ₹5.51 crore, the project was later brought under NABARD’s RIDF scheme in November 2009, followed by a revised sanction of ₹8.58 crore issued in December 2009. Despite this, the bridge was ultimately built at ₹10.60 crore based on the contractor’s own design, without obtaining fresh administrative approval for the additional ₹2.02 crore expenditure — a violation highlighted in the audit.

A magisterial inquiry ordered in January 2019 by the Additional District Magistrate recommended a technical committee for expert investigation, but no such committee was ever formed. The CAG report further notes that the original design itself was defective and the construction substandard. The Chief Engineer of Mandi also confirmed that the contractor failed to comply with contract conditions.

As of March 2023, no action has been taken against the contractor or the responsible departmental officials. To manage traffic after the bridge closure, a one-way valley bridge was constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore, adding to the unnecessary financial burden on the state.

The audit also pointed out missing inspection records during construction, making it difficult to verify whether proper quality checks were conducted. The CAG observed that the failure to carry out design reviews, ensure quality control, inspect damaged structures, and complete rehabilitation on time resulted in the primary goals of reducing congestion on the Kullu–Manali route and facilitating the transport of local produce not being met.

The audit findings were submitted to the state government in April 2023, but the lack of corrective action has raised fresh concerns over accountability and transparency in public infrastructure projects.