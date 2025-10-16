Just before Deepawali, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a 3 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, to be credited with the October salaries and pensions, payable in November. The state government has also released ₹2,200 crore to ensure financial benefits for the employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while inaugurating the Biennial General Convention of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Employees Union in Shimla on Wednesday. He said the arrears for the period from April to September 2025 would be deposited in the bank accounts of employees this month, while separate orders would be issued for the payment of arrears from July 2023 to March 2025.

The Chief Minister directed the Electricity Board to introduce a new compensation policy for outsourced employees in case of accidents and ordered the immediate clearance of pending promotions. He said the government would also hold discussions with the union leaders to explore the possibility of extending the One Pension Scheme (OPS) to Electricity Board employees.

Sukhu pointed out inefficiencies within the board, saying electricity production at the Uhl project currently costs ₹27 per unit, mainly because the number of officers is much higher than employees. He said employee-related expenditure is only ₹2.50 per unit, yet the staff are deprived of adequate financial benefits due to poor management decisions.

He said the government has prioritised employee welfare despite financial challenges. Between 2023 and September 2025, pensioners have received ₹662.81 crore in gratuity, medical reimbursements, leave encashment, and pension arrears, while an additional ₹70 crore will be released by the end of this year. Medical reimbursements have also been centralised and are now disbursed weekly, ensuring no pending dues.

The Chief Minister said reforms were needed in HPSEBL to improve efficiency and accountability, adding that employee cooperation was vital for the success of these measures.

Sukhu acknowledged that the state might face economic challenges in the next three to four months but expressed confidence that Himachal would recover soon through financial discipline and continued support from employees.