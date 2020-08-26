Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made the use of FASTag mandatory for availing return journey discount or any other exemptions on Toll Fee Plazas. Users who wish to claim a discount for making return journey within 24 hours or any other local exemptions, shall be required to have a valid functional FASTag on the vehicle.

A Gazette notification no. 534 E dated 24th August, 2020 to amend the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 has been notified in this respect.

This is another step towards promoting the use of digital payments on Fee Plazas of NHs. The fee payable towards such discounts shall be paid through pre-paid instruments, smart card or through FASTag or on-board unit (transponder) or any other such device only.

The amendments to the Rules would enable-

For discount on return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic and no requirement for a pass.

For discounts on all other cases, having a valid FASTag is made necessary.

The amendment would also enable that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, there is no need for a prior receipt or intimation and the citizen would get the discount automatically if return journey is made within 24 hours with a valid and a functional FASTag on the vehicle.