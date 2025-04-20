Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government has officially increased the minimum bus fare from ₹5 to ₹10, effective immediately, following the issuance of a notification by Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Kamlesh Kumar Pant on Saturday. This fare applies to all stage carriage buses—both government-run and private—for the first 4 kilometers of travel.

This decision, initially approved by the state cabinet on April 5, 2025, faced significant opposition from political parties, including the BJP and CPI(M), as well as from the general public. Critics argue that the fare hike disproportionately affects daily commuters and economically weaker sections of society. Despite the backlash, the government implemented after a two-week delay.

The fare hike aligns with longstanding demands from private bus operators and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), both have been advocating for increased fares to offset rising operational costs. The HRTC, grappling with mounting losses exceeding ₹2,200 crore, had previously submitted a proposal for fare revision to the government.