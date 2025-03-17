Shimla: Presenting the Himachal Pradesh Budget 2025-26, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a ₹100 crore initiative to expand forest cover and boost the rural economy under the ‘Green Himachal’ vision. A target of 5,000 hectares for afforestation has been set for the upcoming year, with a focus on planting wild fruit and other fruit-bearing trees. This initiative aims to enrich biodiversity and curb wildlife intrusion into human settlements.

To ensure community participation in forest conservation, the government will implement the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana. Under this scheme, Yuva Mandals, Mahila Mandals and Self-Help Groups will be allocated land parcels ranging from one to five hectares for plantation and maintenance. Each group, with an estimated average plantation size of over two hectares, will receive ₹2.4 lakh in the first year and an annual incentive of ₹1 lakh for five years if tree survival exceeds 50%. If survival is lower, proportionate conservation funds will be provided.

Over the scheme’s duration, a group can receive up to ₹6.4 lakh. To ensure transparency, all afforested areas will be geo-tagged and monitored online.

The budget also introduces an Adoption Scheme under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), encouraging tree plantations on barren land. This initiative is expected to increase green cover and generate employment opportunities for local communities.

Addressing Himachal’s environmental challenges, CM Sukhu highlighted issues such as invasive species like Lantana and Parthenium Grass, forest fires, biodiversity loss, and climate change risks. The government plans to convert waste into valuable products like biochar, bio-energy, bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, green energy, and carbon credits. These measures will reduce carbon emissions, strengthen the rural economy, and promote sustainable livelihoods.