Himachal Pradesh will offer maize flour in one, five, and 10 kg packs at state-run depots starting December, a first-of-its-kind initiative under the Chief Minister Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Khushal Yojana. The Food Supply Department has priced one kg at ₹80, five kg at ₹390, and 10 kg at ₹780, aiming to benefit both farmers and consumers.

The maize flour, made from chemical-free crops cultivated by 1,396 farmers under the Agriculture Department’s ATMA project, promises health benefits alongside affordability. The Food Supply Department has procured 381.13 metric tonnes of maize to meet the demand. Depot holders will sell it along with other essential items, ensuring accessibility.

Maize flour is a nutrient-rich alternative to wheat, offering high levels of dietary fiber, essential minerals, and antioxidants. It is naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. The flour is also rich in iron, magnesium, and vitamin B6, supporting digestion, energy production, and overall immune health. Its low glycemic index helps maintain steady blood sugar levels, making it a healthy option for diabetics.

With its high fiber content, maize flour aids in improving gut health, reducing cholesterol, and supporting weight management. These health benefits, combined with its chemical-free preparation, make it a valuable addition to the diet of Himachali consumers.

District Controller of the Food Supply Department Kangra, Purushottam Singh, highlighted the convenience of this initiative: “This is the first time maize flour is being made available in state depots. Consumers can now buy it easily without relying on other shops.” With 1,129 depots in the Kangra district alone, flour will be supplied based on demand, ensuring consistent availability.

This initiative not only provides affordable, healthy food options to consumers but also strengthens the rural economy. By purchasing maize from local farmers, the state ensures fair prices and encourages sustainable farming practices.

Previously, consumers struggled to find maize flour easily, often depending on private shops. The introduction of this flour in depots simplifies access and enhances consumer choice. By prioritizing chemical-free crops, the government also promotes healthier dietary habits across Himachal Pradesh.

This dual-focus approach—supporting farmers and meeting consumer needs—sets a precedent for agricultural and food distribution initiatives in the state.