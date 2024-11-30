The cost of serving alcohol at weddings and ceremonies in Himachal Pradesh has doubled as the Excise Department increased the permit fee from ₹600 to ₹1,200. This fee allows the host to keep six crates of whiskey and six crates of beer at the venue. For an unlimited alcohol quota, the permit fee has been set at ₹1,700.

The hike comes amid the ongoing wedding season in the state. To ensure strict implementation of the revised Excise Policy, the department has directed its field officers to enforce the rules rigorously. Hosts must now pay the permit fee and secure the required documentation to legally serve liquor at events. Non-compliance could lead to punitive action by the department.

Illegal liquor smuggling from Chandigarh during the wedding season has been a persistent issue. To address this, the Excise Department has intensified surveillance in border areas to curb the inflow of unauthorized alcohol. Officials emphasized that obtaining the permit simplifies the process for hosts, enabling them to procure alcohol directly from authorized liquor shops.

To apply for a permit, individuals must submit a copy of the wedding or ceremony invitation card along with their application to local Excise Department officials. Once the fee is paid, the permit allows the legal purchase and transport of liquor to the venue.

The department’s measures aim to regulate alcohol consumption at events while tackling the problem of illegal liquor trafficking in the state.