Shimla has long been a hub of academic brilliance. The city’s colonial past brought with it some of India’s most prestigious schools, including Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Chelsea, Tara Hall, and The Lawrence School, Sanawar. These institutions, established in the 19th and early 20th centuries, set benchmarks in education, blending rigorous academic programs with an emphasis on character-building and extracurricular activities.

Over time, the city continued to attract new educational institutions, expanding its legacy of excellence. Among these, Roots Country School, founded in 2003, has emerged as a modern educational powerhouse, offering a unique blend of tradition and innovation that resonates with the needs of the 21st century.

A Vision for Holistic Education

Nestled in the serene Baghi Valley, surrounded by lush apple and cherry orchards, Roots Country School represents the perfect confluence of nature, culture, and academic rigour. Established under the Society for Education and Environment Development, the school offers a pollution-free, nurturing environment ideal for young minds to flourish.

Director Sunil Rotha highlights the school’s vision: “Roots Country School is a high-achieving, happy, vibrant, and forward-thinking school in which children excel themselves, both academically and socially. Students will discover that our purpose is rooted in our cultural, moralistic identity and that we offer a challenging academic program in a nurturing environment.”

He further adds: “We believe education is not just about academics; it’s about creating responsible citizens who can make a difference. Our focus on extracurricular activities, sustainability, and personality development ensures that every child leaves our school ready to face the world with confidence.”

On the school’s eco-friendly initiatives, he remarks “We are proud to be pioneers in sustainability. Our campus is designed to teach students the importance of preserving the environment while giving them the tools to think critically about global challenges.”

Modern Infrastructure and Academic Excellence

Roots Country School is affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), preparing students for the All India Secondary and Senior Secondary School Examinations. The curriculum is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) guidelines, ensuring students receive a robust academic foundation.

The school’s state-of-the-art facilities include:

Smart Classrooms : 22 classrooms equipped with digital learning tools like Oxford Advantage Curriculum and Ebix Smart Class Content.

: 22 classrooms equipped with digital learning tools like Oxford Advantage Curriculum and Ebix Smart Class Content. Science Laboratories : Modern labs for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, meeting CBSE requirements for practical learning.

: Modern labs for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, meeting CBSE requirements for practical learning. Library: Over 5,000 carefully curated books catering to diverse interests, ensuring a culture of reading and research.

Focus on Extracurricular Excellence

Roots Country School believes in holistic development beyond academics. Its achievements in extracurricular activities are noteworthy:

World Karate Records : The school set a record by producing 135 black belts in a single day and repeated the feat with 100 black belts for three consecutive years.

: The school set a record by producing 135 black belts in a single day and repeated the feat with 100 black belts for three consecutive years. Indoor Heated Swimming Pool : A pioneering feature in Himachal Pradesh, allowing students to train year-round in a safe and modern facility.

: A pioneering feature in Himachal Pradesh, allowing students to train year-round in a safe and modern facility. Recreational Facilities: The campus houses a modern movie theatre, offering a creative outlet for students through theatrical plays and musical performances.

Leading in Sustainability

Roots Country School takes pride in its eco-friendly initiatives, setting an example for environmental stewardship.

Solar Power : An 80 kW rooftop solar plant meets 60% of the school’s electricity needs.

: An 80 kW rooftop solar plant meets 60% of the school’s electricity needs. Waste Management: Advanced systems, including a sewerage treatment plant, garbage treatment plant, bio-digester, and rainwater harvesting, ensure minimal environmental impact.

These initiatives align with the school’s mission to instill eco-consciousness in its students.

A Home Away from Home

The school’s boarding facilities accommodate 800 students, with dormitories designed to provide comfort and security.

Nutrition and wellness are prioritized, with balanced meals served four times a day.

Dedicated house parents and counsellors provide round-the-clock care, fostering a nurturing and inclusive atmosphere.

Achievements and Recognition

Roots Country School has consistently earned accolades for its innovative approach:

Academic excellence with students achieving top ranks in CBSE examinations.

Recognition for its sustainability projects, setting benchmarks in eco-friendly education.

National and international participation in karate and other extracurricular events.

Part of Shimla’s Growing Legacy

Roots Country School has firmly established itself as a leader in imparting quality education and character building. While Shimla’s iconic institutions laid the foundation for academic excellence in Shimla city, Roots Country School has brought a modern perspective, combining rigorous academics, extracurricular achievements, and sustainability in the rural region of Shimla. Situated in the tranquil Baghi Valley, the school has capitalized on its serene and pollution-free environment, offering a unique learning experience that bridges the best of both worlds—the traditional values of Shimla’s educational legacy and the progressive demands of contemporary education.

Roots Country School not only carries forward the region’s long-standing academic reputation but also enriches it by addressing global challenges through its eco-friendly initiatives and holistic approach to student development. This blend of tradition and innovation makes Roots Country School an exemplary institution, setting new standards in rural education while contributing to Shimla’s broader educational growth.