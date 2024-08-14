Rajgarh – A major fraud involving approximately ₹4 crore has been uncovered at the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank’s Nauhradhar branch. The assistant manager of the branch has been suspended and transferred to Shimla as investigations continue.

The embezzlement came to light on August 8, when a team of bank officials, led by District Manager Darshan Pandey, investigated the branch. Initial reports of suspicious activity had been received on August 3, prompting the inquiry.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the assistant manager allegedly misappropriated around ₹4 crore from customers’ accounts by creating fraudulent bank accounts. The full extent of the fraud is still under investigation, and the amount may increase.

News of the fraud caused concern among local residents, with many rushing to the branch to check the status of their deposits. Bank officials reassured customers that their money is safe, helping to ease tensions.

District Manager Darshan Pandey confirmed that the case has been registered with the police and that further actions will be taken based on the ongoing investigation. The bank is taking steps to prevent further incidents and has urged customers to remain calm.